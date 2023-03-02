Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rico retires

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – K9 Rico with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is officially retiring after six years of dedicated service.

The sheriff’s office said Rico reported for his final tour of duty on Monday, and formally retired on Wednesday.

Deputies say throughout his K9 career, the Dutch Shepard uncovered illegal narcotics, located evidence, made numerous apprehensions, performed demonstrations for local schools and the community, and worked alongside the Emergency Response Team.

Among his accomplishments, the sheriff’s office said Rico made an apprehension of a suspect involved in an attempted murder of a Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“The relationship between a K9 and his handler is one of loyalty, reliability, and trust and Rico has demonstrated these with exemplary performance to the citizens of Botetourt County, said Sheriff Matt Ward. “Rico has become a part of our family.”

9-year-old Rico will remain with his handler, Lieutenant J.C. Claterbaugh after retirement.