300-unit Daleville apartment project vote, hearing delayed

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors were set to vote this week on a 300-unit apartment project that could be coming to Daleville.

The vote and the public hearing were delayed until the end of the month.

The county will need to vote on allowing more height and density in the building than what’s normally permitted in the county for a project like this.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Amy White said the developer asked for an extension until the next board meeting, after hearing community comments.

White said there’s a few pros and cons she’s considering. She said there is a need for more housing in the county.

“Economic development in the area, certainly it could be a pro,” White said. “I do have concerns about this particular location. The traffic is probably my number one concern. How do we handle additional congestion on 220, which is a busy road as it is.”

The public hearing is now scheduled to take place March 28.