Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears breaking barriers as first woman to serve in position

ROANOKE, Va. – The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month.

One woman in the Commonwealth who is breaking barriers for women in leadership roles is Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

Sears became the first woman to be elected as Lieutenant Governor in Virginia in 2021, and is also the first Black woman to be elected to any statewide office.

Sears tells 10 News she hopes holding this position will inspire other women to be leaders.

“Young girls and little girls and women in general is something that we too can accomplish and we will do as well as anyone in the position after all,” said Lt. Gov. Sears.

Some women who Sears says inspired her are her mother and grandmother, who served in political roles in Jamaica where Sears was born.

Sears says she also been inspired by Coretta Scott King.