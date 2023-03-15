53º

LIVE

Local News

Lynchburg mother charged after child found wandering alone near roadway, police say

We’re told she is facing a child neglect charge in relation to the incident

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg Police Department, Crime, Lynchburg
Suzan J. Jones (31) of Lynchburg (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail - Lynchburg) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg mother is now facing charges after her young son was found wandering alone near a roadway on March 9, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 9, LPD said they got a call about a small boy running into the roadway alone in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

Police said the boy is around 3 years old and was found safe and unharmed.

Hours later, authorities said the boy’s mother was found, and now has been identified as 31-year-old Suzan Jones.

Jones is now facing a child neglect charge in relation to the incident, LPD said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email