Lynchburg mother charged after child found wandering alone near roadway, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg mother is now facing charges after her young son was found wandering alone near a roadway on March 9, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 9, LPD said they got a call about a small boy running into the roadway alone in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

Police said the boy is around 3 years old and was found safe and unharmed.

Hours later, authorities said the boy’s mother was found, and now has been identified as 31-year-old Suzan Jones.

Jones is now facing a child neglect charge in relation to the incident, LPD said.