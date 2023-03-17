New seafood restaurant coming to Roanoke County

The building of a former popular Roanoke restaurant has been purchased and will soon be home to a new eatery.

Roger Neel and Neal Keesee have plans for the former location of the Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine restaurant on Electric Road, they told 10 News Friday.

We’re told Neel and Keesee own three other popular Roanoke restaurants: Billy’s, 202 Social House, and Frankie Rowlands.

They say the new restaurant will be named OTH Chop House and Oyster Bar – OTH being short for On the Hill.

The restaurant is slated to open in May, the owners said. They plan to offer fresh seafood, high-end meat cuts, and a raw bar.