Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine closings its doors in Roanoke after 32 years

The owners are leaving the restaurant, perched high atop Southwest Roanoke, to retire

ROANOKE, Va. – After over three decades of serving the Roanoke community, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine is set to close permanently in May.

10 News spoke to one of the owners, Maggie Amaral, who said they are leaving the Southwest Roanoke restaurant to retire.

The family-run restaurant got its name from Carlos Amaral, Maggie’s brother-in-law, whose culinary vision and expertise brought the restaurant to life.

The two of them, along with Carlos’ brother and Maggie’s husband Ricardo, opened the restaurant 32 years ago.

The Amaral family chose not to sell or pass on the business to someone else because of the reputation they uphold.

“It’s our baby,” Maggie said of the restaurant. “It’s as if we are sending a child off to college.”

Though the owners said this was a hard decision to make, May 28 will be the restaurant’s final day of operation.

