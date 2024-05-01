85º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

God’s Pit Crew sends relief to victims of Midwest tornadoes

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: God's Pit Crew, Danville, Tornado

DANVILLE, Va. – Following the deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma and Nebraska, the Danville-based non-profit, God’s Pit Crew is sending much-needed relief to victims.

Wednesday morning, over 1,100 Blessing Buckets and Play Pails were unloaded in Sulphur, Oklahoma.

Blessing Buckets are a signature for God’s Pit Crew, filled with essential items for people who have been displaced by natural disasters. Play Pails are specifically for children who have been displaced, filled with things like coloring books and stuffed animals.

“These buckets are going directly to food feeding ministry partners and are handing these buckets out and hot meals out to people who have just gone through a devastating storm,” said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles.

God’s Pit Crew is also evaluating if they will need to send their Immediate Response Team to help with clean up in those areas.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos