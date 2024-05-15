Bedford County drug “pop up” bust leads to seizure of more than $3 million in illegal drugs

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County bust at two drug pop-ups yielded more than $3 million in illegal drugs and 13 guns, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the seizure happened on May 4 at two locations, one in the 2800 block of Chestnut Fork Rd and the other in the 1200 block of Rock Cliff Rd.

Recommended Videos

Deputies described a pop-up as a temporary table or booth set up to sell illegal drugs, guns and other illicit items.

Here’s a look at what was seized at the pop-up located in the 2800 block of Chestnut Fork Rd., according to the sheriff’s office:

2 Firearms

77.5 lbs. of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $316,260

101 lbs. of THC wax, with an estimated street value of $1.8 million

8.6 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms, with an estimated street value of $156,000

1.5 pounds of THC oil, with an estimated street value of $28,741

35 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $3,640

The following items were seized from the second pop-up location, which was in the 1200 block of Rock Cliff Rd:

11 Firearms

56.3 lbs. of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $230,184

39.8 lbs. of THC wax, with an estimated street value of $741,075, along with numerous vapes and edibles containing THC

Charges are pending against multiple individuals, pending consultation with the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, authorities said.