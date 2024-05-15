Virginia State Police continue search for missing Halifax County woman, last seen in 2009

The Virginia State Police, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Police Department are urging community members to come forward with any relevant information regarding the disappearance of Hattie Gertrude Brown.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday marks fifteen years since a Halifax County woman went missing, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said 51-year-old Hattie Brown was last seen in 2009 at a Sheetz located at the intersection of Route 58 and 501 in South Boston. At the time of her disappearance, she was seen wearing a sleeveless top and pants with side stripes, as reported by state troopers. She did not have her purse or medications, investigators told 10 News.

Recommended Videos

Surveillance video captured her leaving the store with her nephew around 2:30 a.m.

Two months later, her car, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, was found abandoned on a rural farm about 12 miles away where it was set on fire.

Investigators said they’re still actively pursuing the case but they need people to come forward with information. We’re told a murder investigation is underway in connection with her disappearance.

Anyone with information that could help locate Hattie Brown and/or provide information concerning her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-444-7778 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.