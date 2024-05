“Unfortunately, Downtown Roanoke has not been completely able to recover after the Pandemic, forcing a lot of local businesses to make heartbreaking decisions. This, paired with staffing issues and several other critical problems facing Downtown, has sadly forced us to close the doors to our Roanoke location.

We did not make this decision lightly and have been looking for alternative locations in Roanoke and Salem. Until then, please continue to visit us at our neighboring Blacksburg location and keep an eye out for the Cabo Food Truck.

We would like to extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at info@cabofishtaco.com.”

Gary, Rob, and Maeghan, owners of Cabo Fish Taco