Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office partners with Bojangles to fundraise for Sabrina’s Place

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is kicking off a new fundraising effort this month to help support children and families who were victims of a crime.

Starting next week, donations will be collected at local Bojangles locations throughout Roanoke City and Roanoke County.

The money will be used to support Sabrina’s Place, a resource at Total Action for Progress.

Sabrina’s Place is a supervised visitation and safe exchange center, the only one in the region.

“Our supervised visitation and safe exchange program is for families that can’t have contact. Maybe there is a protective order, maybe there has been some alleged abuse of physical abuse or sexual abuse or stalking, but the children still need to visit,” said TAP’s Director of Housing and Human Services, Stacey Sheppard.

Sabrina’s Place, like many other programs with TAP relies primarily on grants and donations.

TAP is also putting on their own fundraiser right now to help support victim resources, their From Fear to Hope campaign.