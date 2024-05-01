17-year-old hospitalized after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at 12:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greenview Drive for a report of a vehicle that was speeding, had run off the road, and caught fire in a front yard.

We’re told a 17-year-old girl was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. LPD said there were also three other juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one sustained a minor injury.

According to authorities, one of the juveniles had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police said the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Corolla, suffered severe damage from the fire, which was extinguished by the Lynchburg Fire Department.

We’re told charges are pending at this time, as the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Officer B. Hudson with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.