Two hospitalized after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

No suspects have been located at this time, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were shot in Southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at around 7 p.m., officers were notified of a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive SW.

We’re told responding officers found two men, one with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, and one with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to RPD, details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

