Hokie fans react to first round win

BLACKSBURG, VA – Hokie fans are celebrating a big win Friday, as the number one seed Virginia Tech women took down Chattanooga 58-33.

Fans traveled from all over to see the Hokies play in a sold-out Cassell Coliseum.

Cole Stuckey and Mickey Buyalos drove nearly five hours for the tournament.

“It’s an electric atmosphere and honestly one of the best times I’ve ever had in Cassel,” Buyalos said.

They said they weren’t surprised by the win.

“I mean I was expecting it, not gonna lie, if they wouldn’t have, I would’ve been kinda disappointed,” Stuckey said.

“We’re staying here ‘til Sunday regardless, so now we’ve got a reason to stay,” Buyalos said.

Xavier Tufty brought his family up from South Carolina to reunite with Alumni friends for the game.

“Rekindle the old Hokie spirit,” Tufty said.

He said he thinks they’ll go all the way.

“They have as good a chance as anybody,” Tufty said. “They’ve been dominating.”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said the atmosphere was unlike any other.

“To have that many people in Cassell for a women’s basketball game is extraordinary,” Sands said. “I knew it was going to be that way because we sold out but it was just very special.”

He said they’re his pick to win the tournament.

“On my bracket, we go all the way,” Sands said. “How could I vote another way? We’ve gotta go all the way.”

You can keep up with the Hokies as they move on this Sunday on air and online.