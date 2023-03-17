Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball takes down Chattanooga 58-33

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A big day for the Hokies.

The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team went into a sold-out Cassell Coliseum to secure a dub against the Southern Conference champion Chattanooga Mocs 58 to 33.

There were a ton of hopeful Hokies on campus - Cassell Coliseum was sold out for women’s basketball for the first time since 1999.

After ticket sales were open to Virginia Tech’s donors, the general public sold out Friday’s games in nearly 20 minutes, and within 90 minutes for Sunday. Not to mention – 1500 free tickets were set aside for students.

According to the ticket office on Thursday, there were 8,454 tickets sold for the NCAA weekend.

That support from fans paid off.

Tech took an early lead against the Mocs, leading 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. That lead continued on in the second quarter, holding the Mocs down 31 to 16 at the end of the first half.

Georgia Amoore broke the single-season 3-pointers made record with 97, previously held by Aisha Sheppard, who was in attendance to watch the Hokies play on.

In the third, the Hokies and Mocs both added 11 to the board, but in the fourth, the Hokies took the ball and ran with it.

Hokies take home the dub with a final score of 58 to 33.

Tune in to 10 News at 11 for more coverage, highlights, and fan reactions.

This article will be updated with the next game time when it becomes available.