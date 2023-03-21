Success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball draws in prospective students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is making program history as they move onto the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

The team is making history on and off campus, and that attention is putting a spotlight on the university itself.

Director of Admissions Juan Espinoza says that athletics is intertwined in Virginia Tech culture.

“Athletics is a part of the culture here at Virginia Tech, And when you start winning at the same level as our women’s basketball team and making it to the Sweet Sixteen at that, that is spreads throughout the community, spreads throughout the Commonwealth, spreads throughout the country,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza says that culture is what draws people to the school.

“It really does add to the excitement here on campus and students, families, prospective students are so attracted to that,” Espinoza said.

Virginia Tech is in its third year of above-average application rates, with over 47,000 first-year applicants this year alone. Espinoza says the buzz around the women’s basketball team will only grow that.

“So any time you find success on the field or on the court, that does generate more media attention,” he said. “And any type of media attention for your university always translates to more applications.”

Cabot Kimball is a sophomore at Tech, and says being a student during a historic time for the team makes her prouder to be a Hokie.

“I mean, it’s actually incredible to be a student like during this time, especially because Liz Kitley is incredible,” Kimball said. “I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets her jersey retired with how many records she’s broken.”

Kimball expects to see more students drawn to the school because of their success.

“It’s definitely going to encourage more students to maybe put it on their radar, like give it more of a chance,” she said. “And I also think it’s going to encourage more student-athletes, not even just for basketball, but for other sports to like, recognize the strength of our programs.”

The Hokies take on Tennessee this Saturday in Seattle. As always you can keep up with the Hokies on their journey towards a national championship with 10 News on air or online.