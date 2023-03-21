TONIGHT: Family of Irvo Otieno, Att. Ben Crump speaks out following grand jury hearing

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Video from a state mental hospital shows Otieno, who was handcuffed and shackled, being pinned to the ground by deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, according to Otieno's relatives and their legal team, who viewed the footage Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)

DINWIDDIE, Va. – Attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Mark Krudys, and the family of Irvo Otieno will speak out following the public release of the video of Irvo’s death and in anticipation of the results of the case being presented before a grand jury.

According to NBC 12, seven Henrico County deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital face second-degree murder charges in connection to his death.

“He certainly did not deserve to be smothered to death, which is what happened,” Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in court Tuesday, the AP reported.

