65º

BREAKING NEWS

National

TONIGHT: Family of Irvo Otieno, Att. Ben Crump speaks out following grand jury hearing

The hearing is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Irvo Otieno, Crime, Mental Health, Safety, National News
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Video from a state mental hospital shows Otieno, who was handcuffed and shackled, being pinned to the ground by deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, according to Otieno's relatives and their legal team, who viewed the footage Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP) (Uncredited)

DINWIDDIE, Va. – Attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Mark Krudys, and the family of Irvo Otieno will speak out following the public release of the video of Irvo’s death and in anticipation of the results of the case being presented before a grand jury.

According to NBC 12, seven Henrico County deputies and three employees of Central State Hospital face second-degree murder charges in connection to his death.

[VIDEO: Footage shows moments before Irvo Otiendo’s death]

“He certainly did not deserve to be smothered to death, which is what happened,” Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in court Tuesday, the AP reported.

Watch the hearing live tonight at 6 p.m. once it begins.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email