Couple thrives after starting soap business during pandemic

Sun and Spruce Soaps is a Roanoke, Virginia based small batch soap company established in 2020 by husband/wife team Krissy and Wes Reynolds. The dream began while hiking and talking in rural West Virginia; we came home and made it a reality!

Their mission is to create soaps and other bath and body products with unique fragrances, inspired by hiking, nature, and nostalgia.

Sun and Spruce cold process soaps are hand made in small batches using recipes that make both the bars and smells last while still giving amazing lather and moisture.

