Roanoke City to host job fair at the Berglund Center in hopes of filling several open positions

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City spring job fair is happening at the Berglund Center on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. You have the opportunity to speak to hiring managers, learn about benefits and ask your questions.

A variety of departments will be represented, from libraries to the Department of Social Services and Public Safety. Some of the positions the City is looking to fill are Benefits Program Specialist, Family Services Specialist and finance positions.

There are also opportunities at the Berglund Center for part-time and full-time jobs.

According to Angelia Vernon, the Director of Human Resources, in total, the city has 75 openings on its job board, which is updated every Wednesday.

Vernon says, “We are not unlike any other employer today. We certainly have a number of vacancies and are really trying to ensure that we engage the community. We know that we have the talent here and so really trying to bring the opportunities to the public so they can learn more about what we have.”

Once hiring managers meet the right applicants, their plan is to put them on a fast track. This means the City will be reaching out for open positions within the next two weeks.

“If you are at the job fair and you are an identified candidate for a position, you are actually going to have an opportunity to have a face-to-face interview that following week or the week following that. So, within a two-week time frame after the job fair, the intent is to interview applicants and be able to hopefully onboard individuals by May,” says Vernon.

She says they have already had a number of individuals call their office with interest in the job fair. The Department of Human Resources says they have emailed anyone who had applied for a position within the last few months, inviting them to come out to the fair and speak to a hiring manager.

If you plan on coming out to the fair, Vernon recommends you bring two things, your resume and contact information to fill out an application on-site.