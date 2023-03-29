TELL US🏀: Where were you in 1999 when the Hokies last played in the Sweet 16?

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore holds a regional championship trophy above her head while celebrating after an Elite 8 college basketball game against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team has secured a Final Four spot for the first time in program history after defeating Ohio State, 84-74 on Monday.

The team will now face LSU Friday at 7 p.m., in a continued effort to secure their first-ever championship title.

Hokie fans are elated to see their team climbing the ranks of the NCAA Tournament this year. The same flurry of excitement was last seen about 24 years ago, when the team last played in the Sweet 16.

On March 20, 1999, Virginia Tech faced off against the University of Tennessee in the Sweet 16. The Hokies lost 52-68 to the Vols.

