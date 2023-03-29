Virginia Tech preps for first-ever Final Four appearance

The chase for the championship is on.

Virginia Tech is preparing for its first-ever Final Four appearance. Right now, their run is doing wonders for the school itself.

The impact on the basketball court is pretty obvious, but if you’re the athletic director at any of the schools in the Final Four ... this is Christmas, presents, and all of your holly jolly holiday parties put in one.

The women’s run to the Final Four in Dallas is arguably the second-best team run in school history, behind the run to the title game against Florida State.

What comes with it is the national stage and national buzz that the university can’t recreate without doing it all over again.

