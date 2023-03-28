Virginia Tech stocks up on gear before Final Four game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg is ready to cheer on the Virginia Tech women in the final four on Friday.

The team just advanced on Monday, but already the bookstore on campus is looking ahead to make sure everyone has Hokie gear ahead of the big game.

Latasha Green is the area director for the Hokie Shop. She makes sure when a team wins big, the bookstore has merchandise ready.

“The turnaround time is pretty quick,” Green said. “And so, for the most part, the minute we know that we win, we get it up on our website and it’s available for you to order.”

Green said this is the most gear they’ve ever carried for the women’s team. They even sold out of ACC championship shirts.

“It’s actually very nice,” Green said. “I think that this kind of highlights the other sports, the additional sports here at Virginia Tech, where we have teams that do really, really well. And this is a really great way for fans to come out and support.”

They work with big vendors to make sure they get shirts in on time.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski said that it’s important for fans to show their Hokie pride.

“It’s something we all get excited about,” Owczarski said. “We rally around. So, whether it be men’s or women’s, Hokies love their teams. You see that in the gear that you wear, you wear it proudly. You see orange and maroon everywhere and you see it all over the country.”

Owczarski said that when you buy Virginia Tech products, the money goes back to support students.

“It has very real value because the money that the university makes from licensing our logos and trademarks and all of that goes directly into students’ scholarships,” he said.

Virginia Tech takes on LSU in the first game of the Final Four on Friday and if they win, they’ll advance to Sunday’s national championship game.

But Green said they’re already looking ahead of ordering national championship shirts ahead of Friday’s Final Four game.