Governor Youngkin tours AeroFarms in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin sees the importance of agriculture in Southwest Virginia.

Youngkin toured AeroFarms in Danville Thursday afternoon to see how the business grows vegetation vertically and congratulated the CEO during Controlled Environment Agriculture Month with a proclamation.

Youngkin said he wants to see more businesses like this for the future of Virginia.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is to bring this industry of the future into our schools, our universities, our colleges, community colleges, and K-12, and it can start right out of the box with students experiencing what the science is all about,” Youngkin said.

AeroFarms is a large vertical indoor commercial farming facility that grows produce year-round.