Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce to host job fair

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its 10th annual job fair on Thursday, with around 35 employers expected to attend.

The free event will host businesses across many industries, including healthcare, construction, heating, and air.

Chamber staff said the job fair is coming at a pivotal time, when employers really need to fill positions.

“Our member businesses are with the rest of the country, looking for employees and looking for more people to bring into their atmosphere,” President and CEO of Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Kayla Waller said. “It’s a great opportunity for our businesses to meet people in the community, meet potential employees.”

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford YMCA. The location was changed due to potential severe weather.