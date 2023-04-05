Danville civil rights leader, pastor being remembered as ‘man of vision’

The Danville community is coming together to remember civil right icon Lawrence C. Campbell Sr.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville community and beyond is mourning the loss of a civil rights icon, Bishop Lawrence Campbell.

Bishop Campbell was at the forefront of organizing marches and protests for racial equality in Danville. He was also one of the leaders during the protests on Bloody Monday.

“I think that the legacy of my father would be service,” said his son, Phillip Campbell.

While a civil rights activist, Bishop Lawrence served as the pastor of Bibleway Cathedral in Danville for 70 years.

Now, his son, Phillip has taken on the role.

“We certainly have to take what he has given and apply that,” said Phillip.

“He used to always say that I want to live in you when I am no longer around, physically,” he said.

While Bishop Campbell was at the forefront of the civil rights movement during the 1960′s, Sherman Saunders, who currently serves on City Council, was only 15 at the time, but remembers accompanying Campbell during the fight for equality.

“I was able to march with Bishop Campbell and a lot of people for civil rights,” said Saunders.

Another person who joined in the marches in Danville — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bishop Campbell was the leading force to bring Dr. King to Danville.

“He was certainly a man of vision. He wanted to see a positive change in our city, but not only our city, but the world,” said Saunders.

Phillip hopes his father will be remembered as a selfless man, always working to serve others.

“I look at my dad as a man of giving. He gave his life in regard to helping people to become better,” said Phillip.

There will be a viewing for Bishop Campbell on Friday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a service scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at noon.

The family asks in place of flowers, for donations to be made to the Bibleway Cathedral’s scholarship fund.