Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Danville Police report that the man was shot multiple times and say he is being treated at a medical facility.

There is no current threat to the community at this time, according to the police department.

We’re told this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com