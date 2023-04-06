Salem citizens urged to plan ahead as Norfolk Southern crews work on crossings

SALEM, Va. – Norfolk Southern crews will soon be working on road crossings in the city of Salem, impacting traffic, officials say.

Norfolk Southern officials said the repairs will be made between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 10 and April 11 on Mill Lane and Salem Industrial Drive. You can see the exact locations of the two crossings in the images below.

We’re told that construction activity will temporarily halt both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the two crossings and that businesses and residents are being urged to plan accordingly.

On Monday, April 10, crews said they will be working on the Mill Lane crossing.

Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance in Salem (Credit: Norfolk Southern) (WSLS)

Crews said they’ll be working on the Salem Industrial Drive crossing on Tuesday, April 11.

Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance in Salem (Credit: Norfolk Southern) (WSLS)

“Our crews will make every effort to accomplish the repair as quickly and safely as possible,” a Norfolk Southern representative said.

Officials say people can still walk on sidewalks and that emergency vehicles will still be able to cross over on available steel plates.