Salem Red Sox ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark for opening night

The Salem Red Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark with a season filled with fun, food, and baseball!

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark with a season filled with fun, food and baseball!

The Red Sox play their home opener on April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Delmarva Shorebirds. However, fans can get into the stadium at 6 p.m. to take in all the sights and sounds of the ballpark.

This season, the staff has worked hard to put together a full schedule of theme nights. Some of the highlights include Area 51, Margaritaville, Faith & Family Night and Dinosaurs on the Diamond.

The team will also have its popular bark-in-the-park nights where you can bring your furry best friend with you to enjoy a game.

Chef Dominic has been working hard to bring new tasty treats to the stadium. This year, while you enjoy some baseball, you can chow down on Giant Mozzarella sticks and Big Fatty Sandwiches. There is a Buffalo Chicken Fatty and a Philly Fatty.

General Manager, Allen Lawrence, says, “We work really hard in the off-season to get ready for the fans. We can’t wait for opening day.”

The Salem Red Sox season runs from April to September.