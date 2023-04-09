Two hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash Saturday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

Officials said shortly after 3:30 p.m., crews arrived to the 4600 block of Pilot Road for a head-on crash.

Arriving crews said they found one person trapped inside their vehicle.

The department said the trapped individual had injuries that warranted the use of air transport.

They were transported to a nearby landing zone where care was transferred to Carilion Clinic’s Life Guard, according to officials.

The department said one other person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pilot Road was closed while fire, EMS, and law enforcement were on the scene, rescue crews said.