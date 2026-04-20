Two arrested after breaking and entering incident at Carroll County home

CARROLL CO., Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had arrested a man and a woman after a breaking and entering incident occurred at a Carroll County home.

According to officials, on April 15, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a breaking and entering that occurred while the property owner was not present.

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The incident was reported at a residence near the intersection of Fancy Gap Highway and Bear Trail. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the reporting party and obtained descriptions of the individuals who had been seen near the location around the time of the burglary. This information was relayed to other deputies in the area.

A responding deputy subsequently observed a man and woman matching the provided descriptions walking away from the area while carrying items. The deputy made contact with the individuals and identified them as Alexandria Palacios and Joshua Morris of the Cana area of the county.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies determined that both individuals were connected to the burglary. Property reported stolen from the residence was recovered from Palacios and Morris at the time of the encounter.

Both individuals were taken into custody and transported before a magistrate. Morris was held without bond and Palacios was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

Both are currently in the New River Regional Jail.