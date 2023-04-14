Salem apartment fire leaves one displaced and $30,000 in damages

SALEM, Va. – One person is displaced and is staying with family after an apartment fire in Salem, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

Crews were called to the Glenmary complex off West Main Street at about 7:05 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and light smoke coming from the attic.

Everyone inside made it out safely; however, there was one person who received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Ultimately, about seven residents were evacuated from the building and fire personnel helped remove three dogs as well.

We’re told the fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes from when crews first arrived at the scene.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire was accidental and said it was a result of unattended cooking.

Authorities say one apartment now has moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000, according to the Marshal’s Office.