Kiwanis Club hosts annual Pancake and Auction Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Kicks off 28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day –

The Roanoke Kiwanis is excited to announce their official Kick Off for the 28th Annual Pancake & Auction Day! This annual event is the major fundraiser for the club and all proceeds raised go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships, and service projects. Last year’s event raised $44,000 – the goal for the 2023 fundraiser is $50,000.

Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 7am until 1pm at the Berglund Center. Tickets can be purchased online https://www.roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/ or in person from any club member – there are 150 members in the community, so you are sure to know someone!

There are some new and exciting changes to this year’s event:

After hosting the event as an outside drive through for 2 years during the pandemic, this year it will return as an indoor, sit down event!

The club is also partnering with Savvy Events and their Annual Spring Craft Show at the Berglund Center by offering discounted tickets to craft show vendors and customers.

Some things about the annual pancake fundraiser have not changed: you can still get delicious all-you-can-eat pancakes; you can still enjoy entertainment and shop our yard sale for useful and eclectic finds; BUT most importantly you can still buy tickets and donate to a great cause that supports 24 local non-profits and area high school students!!

Continuing their Auction tradition - Kiwanis has partnered with the City of Roanoke to auction off a 1 year sponsorship of the iconic Mill Mountain Star. The winning bidder will have the exclusive right to use the Mill Mountain Star name and imagery in their company materials and advertising for the entire year. They will also have a plaque commemorating their sponsorship placed at the base of the Star for all visitors to see and will be invited to the plaque dedication event. Individuals can bid too! Find details on the website below.

For all things Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day https://www.roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/