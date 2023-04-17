Two dead after vehicle crash, fire in Charlotte County, VSP says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash last week in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on April 14 shortly before 8 p.m. on Route 47, not far from Route 360.

We’re told a sedan was going south when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught fire and was destroyed as a result, VSP said.

Authorities have confirmed that both the driver and passenger did not make it. Their bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.