81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

FAA conducts live drone flight tests at Virginia Tech

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Drones, FAA
Virginia Tech held a drone demonstration on Wednesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech researchers are taking drone testing to new heights, and the next step is operating beyond the line of sight.

Wednesday afternoon in Blacksburg, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) demonstrated test flights in complex environments.

The collaboration will help the agency establish safe and reliable commercial standards for the future of air traffic.

“We expect that by 2026 time frame we’re going to have 2.66 million drones that will be here in U.S., we’re really going to need to focus on how these will be integrated into the airspace,” said Assistant Administrator for NextGen Paul Fontaine.

The university’s drone park, which opened four years ago, is one of seven different FAA test sites across the country.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email