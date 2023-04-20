Bedford County leaders consider raising real estate taxes

BEDFORD, Va. – People in Bedford County may have to pay more in real estate taxes and county leaders are planning $55,000,000 worth of improvement projects they say will attract more people to the area.

“It’s an unfortunate thing for citizens,” Patricia Hunzinker who is a Bedford County resident said.

People will always have an opinion on taxes.

“Unfortunately, the government has to run, so we’re going to pay taxes either way it goes,” Hunzinker said.

Bedford County leaders said the money collected will go toward improvement projects which include closing a landfill, as well as improving some schools in the county.

“Ends up to 55 million dollars in projects,” Robert Hiss, Bedford County Administrator said.

To pay for the project Hiss said county leaders are considering raising real estate taxes.

The advertised rate is $.41, a 3-cent increase from the neutral tax rate of $.38 cents.

Leaders said $55,000,000 will go toward removing concrete canopies, and auditorium renovations at Liberty and Staunton River High School adding a gymnasium to Bedford Primary, building a new school bus garage and office expansions for the Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office and emergency communications.

Bedford County school leaders also sent 10 News a statement in part saying quote “With this update, students will be able to safely walk between buildings. on these open campuses, while being protected from the weather and other elements. Modernization of the 60-year-old auditoriums through renovations and additions, are also needed to enhance and expand the arts programs at both schools.”

“What we can’t do is perform 55-million-dollar capital improvement projects, so that’s where those three cents come in, the price of everything has increased, Bedford county is the fastest growing county west of Richmond, if we’re going to continue to grow as a community some of these projects will seriously need to be considered,” Hiss said.

Leaders are expected to vote on the real estate tax Monday, April 24.