Dog shot and killed by Alleghany County deputy after biting officer twice, authorities say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked and bit him twice on Thursday in the Paynes Grade area of Alleghany County, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after the sheriff’s office received a call that the dog had been running around the area after pulling its chain loose, deputies said.

When the officer spotted the dog, which still had its chain attached, it began barring its teeth. It then bit the officer two times, aggressively shaking the deputy as it attacked him, according to authorities.

The deputy tried to use his extendable baton, but due to the extreme aggressiveness of the dog, he was unable to do so.

We’re told that the Virginia State Police was contacted to investigate the incident and refused due to the fact they do not work the use of force on animals.

Therefore, the body camera footage and subsequent incident report will be turned over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth Attorney.