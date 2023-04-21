Honor flight brings veterans to Washington D.C.

BEDFORD, Va. – Dozens of veterans embarked on the trip of a lifetime Friday.

An honor flight left Friday morning from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

The flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials, an experience organizers say most have never had.

The Appalachian Highlands Honor Flight stopped by the D-Day Memorial this afternoon on their way to D.C.

“We say it’s a trip of a lifetime with honor, and they get the respect that they deserve, they get a very good welcome home and it’s just something special for them to spend together with their band of brothers,” Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands Board Member Heather Osburn said.

The honor flight will return to the D-Day Memorial Sunday afternoon for a big welcome home.