PULASKI, Va. – A heartwarming and historic day for the Pulaski Police Department.

Chief Neice, Captain Hudson, Officer Tabor, and CRS Ramsey were able to meet John Knarr and welcome him as the department’s first Honorary Member, PPD wrote in a Facebook post.

“Please help us in welcoming him to our blue family,” Pulaski Police wrote.

The department also extended its thanks to the Calfee Community & Cultural Center for including them in their auction, which they said made the opportunity possible.