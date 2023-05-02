Two arrested in connection with deadly Danville shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Woodside Village Apartments that left a 37-year-old man dead and two others injured, according to the Danville Police Department.

The incident happened on Monday, May 1, in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road, DPD said.

Shortly after midnight, officers said they responded to the scene where they found 37-year-old Marcus Hairston dead and two others with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, DPD said they have arrested two persons of interest.

They are both still in custody and being held on unrelated charges, according to Danville Police. Their names and mugshots were not shared.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use the crime tips app CARE.