Digital well-being expert warns of dangers of too much screen time

A digital well-being expert is warning parents, teenagers and children about the dangers of too much screen time.

Christina Crook is the CEO of Joy Of Missing Out (JOMO) Campus and has worked with Virginia Tech to implement digital wellness strategies on campus.

She says researchers have linked smart phone and social media use to mental health issues like depression, anxiety and loneliness.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic.

Crook recommends that people turn off notifications and place phones away when gathering together to feel connected.

While she says thinking about cutting back on digital use may seem overwhelming, even small steps can make a difference.

“If you think, ‘Oh my goodness. This is such a massive issue. I don’t know where to start.’ Just start somewhere,” said Crook.