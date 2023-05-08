18-year-old dead after Rockbridge County crash, VSP says

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old man is dead after crashing in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities report that crash happened on Sunday (May 7) shortly after 11 p.m. on Ridge Road, not far from McClure Boulevard.

State Troopers told 10 News that Devin Michael Riley was driving south in a Ford Ranger when he ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

VSP says Riley was wearing his seat belt, and unfortunately, did not make it.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.