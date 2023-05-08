66º

LIVE

Local News

18-year-old dead after Rockbridge County crash, VSP says

Authorities say the crash happened Sunday night on Ridge Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County
(WSLS)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old man is dead after crashing in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities report that crash happened on Sunday (May 7) shortly after 11 p.m. on Ridge Road, not far from McClure Boulevard.

State Troopers told 10 News that Devin Michael Riley was driving south in a Ford Ranger when he ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

VSP says Riley was wearing his seat belt, and unfortunately, did not make it.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email