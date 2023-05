If you ever feel like mosquitos are more attracted to you than your friends or family, you may be right.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you ever feel like mosquitos are more attracted to you than your friends or family, you may be right.

Researchers at Virginia Tech are looking into how different scents on humans attract mosquitos.

The scent of soap or perfume a person uses can impact how many mosquitos are drawn to them, researchers say.

They also found that mosquitos are more attracted to fruity and flowery scents and less attracted to the smell of coconut.