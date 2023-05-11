Hokie legend Frank Beamer earns Virginia Tech UT Prosim Medal, university’s highest honor

A Virginia Tech icon is being honored for the tremendous impact he’s had on Hokie Nation.

Retired Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer has earned the Ut Prosim Medal, the university’s highest honor.

He’s being recognized for his uncompromising support for the university and his myriad of accomplishments, some of which include:

Being described as the “winningest coach in Virginia Tech history” with 280 career victories

Helping the Hokies secure their first-ever appearance in the BCS National Championship at the Sugar Bowl after the 1999 regular season

Earning the Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 2019

Being a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame

In addition to this, he also led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl games in his final 23 seasons.

One of the many legacies the Hokie legend left behind is “Beamerball,” referring to a Hokies’ ability to make big plays and score on offense, defense, and special teams