Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is raising money for Special Olympics Virginia with two unique fundraisers this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is raising money for Special Olympics Virginia with two unique fundraisers this weekend.

Deputies will be taking tips as “celebrity waiters” inside Red Robin off Valley View Boulevard from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, outside the restaurant, those who donate to the cause will get a pledge card that they can place on a cruiser.

Any amount is accepted, and the goal is to completely cover the squad car.

“Give back, that’s my best pitch,” Tameka Paige, Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office said. “If you like to give back, come have a good meal, come have our deputies wait on you, come on out.”

Donations will help cover the costs of programs for Special Olympics athletes.