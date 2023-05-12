Temporary casino in Danville opens Monday

Officials said construction on the Caesars Virginia resort next door to the casino is ongoing.

DANVILLE, Va. – The future home of Caesars Virginia will take its first bet on Monday. 10 News got a first-hand look at what’s in store.

This is a 40,000-square-foot temporary casino as construction continues on the permanent resort next door.

It features more than 700 slot machines and 25 live table games, including blackjack and roulette, and a quick-serve restaurant opening called Three Stacks.

Caesars has hired 400 team members so far.

“We had the opportunity to do two of our test dates this week, and invite individuals to experience this, it gave a chance for our team to get their feet wet with customers in the building, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how they performed and excitement in the community,” Chris Albrecht, General Manager for Caesars Virginia said.

Once the doors open next week, the new casino will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.