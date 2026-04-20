Gov. Spanberger signs Executive Directive 2, establishes Virginia Wood Council

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an executive directive on Monday that orders the Secretary of Agriculture & Forestry to establish the “Virginia Wood Council.”

In a press release from the governor, the Virginia Wood Council is described as "a new advisory body focused on growing Virginia’s forestry industry, supporting loggers, and making sure Virginia’s forests remain strong into the future." The council is also set to contend with "challenges created by federal tariffs."

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“Forestry serves as the backbone of local economies across our Commonwealth. We need to do more to support the hardworking men and women who power this critical industry — particularly in the midst of the uncertainty created by the President’s reckless tariffs. That’s why I am creating the Virginia Wood Council to drive economic growth, help businesses access new markets for Virginia-made wood products, and keep our forests and wood-based businesses strong for generations to come. I look forward to appointing highly qualified experts from across Virginia to serve on this Council.” Governor Abigail Spanberger

If you would like to read the entirety of ED-2, click here.