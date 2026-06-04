Senior alert issued for missing man in Campbell County

Gregory Dale Jordan was last seen on June 3 around noon on Sunburst Road.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 63-year-old man in Campbell County.

Gregory Dale Jordan was last seen on June 3 around noon on Sunburst Road and is believed to be walking. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

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Authorities say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disapperance poses a threat to his health and safety.

You’re asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his location at 434-332-9574.