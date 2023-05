At this time, crews are working to repair two damaged utility poles that are blocking Colonial Avenue from Lanewood and Thompson to Poplar Drive.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Avoid Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County if you can!

At this time, crews are working to repair two damaged utility poles that are blocking Colonial Avenue from Lanewood and Thompson to Poplar Drive.

Roanoke County Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes while Appalachian Power works to resolve the issue.

