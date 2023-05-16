Share your weather photos to Pin It for the chance to see them on TV ⛈️

We’re tracking a potent storm system that - combined with warmth and humidity - will lead to the chance for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Storms between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday may produce localized wind damage, hail, and flooding. If you want to share any photos of storms or storm damage with us, be sure to do so via Pin It.

