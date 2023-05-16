Threat for damaging thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a potent storm system that - combined with warmth and humidity - will lead to the chance for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers start in the morning, though the severe weather threat will be low at that time.

Scattered storms begin forming along a front shortly after lunchtime, and they’ll dive from northwest to southeast throughout the afternoon.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Tuesday

A second batch of showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west and move through our area from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Tuesday

The main threat with any storm that develops will be the chance for damaging wind gusts. Hail may form in a few storms as well.

While the tornado threat is low, it isn’t zero. There’s some spin located along our front that could spawn a tornado warning, especially in areas west of I-77 during the evening.

Severe weather threats for Tuesday, 5/16/2023

Have a plan before any warnings are issued. “Do I need to bring the car into the garage? Where’s my best place to be in the event of a warning? How will I get alerts?”

Beyond Tuesday, the weather turns much more pleasant. Consider that our reward. Humidity levels drop, leaving us with cool, refreshing mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

Muggy meter through Thursday, 5/18/2023

Our next chance of showers and storms doesn’t arrive until late Saturday, though most of the weekend looks to be in our favor.